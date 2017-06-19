Police apologize to ANTARA for attack on its journalist

Head of Public Information Bureau of Police Public Division Brigadier General Rikwanto, Deputy Commander of Brimob Unit of Polda Metro Jaya AKBP Heru Novianto delivered an apology to LKBN ANTARA President Director Meidyatama Suryodiningrat (right) for alleged violence by Brimob Polda Metro jaya member to ANTARA journalist Ricky Prayoga (second from right). (ANTARA News/Yana Sanwidia)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Deputy of the Polices Mobile Brigade Personnel Sen. Comm. Police Heru Novianto here, Monday, apologized to ANTARA and its journalist, Ricky Prayoga, who fell victim to an assault by a policeman, Adam Nasution, in Jakarta, Sunday.



"Following the attack committed by one of our officers, we understand that they failed to act appropriately, and hence, we express regret over the incident," Novianto remarked at the News Agency Office, Wisma ANTARA in Jakarta.



Novianto stated that the Police are still questioning the officers, including Baratu Adam Nasution as well as his four counterparts.



He further noted that the Police will take disciplinary action against the policemen if they are proven to have committed the assault.



"We will impose a sanction on the officers," he emphasized.



The deputy admitted that the police members had overreacted in handling Sundays incident.



Novianto, who was part of a mediation between Prayoga and the police on Monday, stated that the assault occurred when officer Adam and the journalist exchanged unpleasant looks.



"After staring at one another, both men further argued. Probably, this junior officer was in a foul mood, so he got tempted to get into a fight," Novianto stated.



Meanwhile, President Director of ANTARA Meidyatama Suryodiningrat has lauded the polices swift response following the assault committed by its officers.



"I praise this sincere apology given by the Polices Mobile Brigade personnel. Although, the final decision has yet to be elaborated on, we laud the polices step to investigate its members comprehensively," Suryodiningrat remarked.



Earlier on Sunday, Prayoga was assaulted by some police officers during the badminton tournament event, Indonesia Open Super Series 2017 held at the Jakarta Convention Centre.



According to a video recorded during the incident, Prayoga was seen being dragged by the officers when he was on his way to an automatic teller machine nearby.



"I thought I have done something wrong, and I asked Adam what it was," Prayoga stated while adding that Adam and his three counterparts manhandled and dragged him to the corner of the room.



Prayoga further admitted to being traumatized by the assault.(*)