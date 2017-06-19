NASR launches emergency number for immediate search and rescue assistance

Jakarta (Antara) - The Indonesian National Agency of Search and Relief (NASR, formerly BASARNAS) announced today that its emergency number, 115, is already operational for immediate search and rescue assistance in 24/7. This emergency assistance is open both for the Indonesian citizens and foreigners in Indonesia.



"This is one of our efforts to help the society access the search and rescue aid round the clock and throughout Indonesia," said Chief of NASR, Marshal Muhammad Syaugi, S.Sos, MM.



Indonesia is undeniably the largest archipelagic country in the world, consisting approximately 17,000 islands. Stretched from Sabang to Merauke, the country is hugely wealth in natural resources. No wonder that so many literature works describe Indonesia as Emerald of the Equator, referring to its rich, lush and colorful tropical rainforest - just like emeralds - and its strategic position right along the equator.



As one of the most emerging country in Asia, Indonesia widely opens its doors for the international partnerships and visits. Tens of millions international tourist come to this country every year. As a matter of fact, President of Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo sets an ambitious target of 15 millions international tourists for 2017, or an increase of 25 percents. In 2016, Indonesia's tourism sector successfully contributed 11 percents of the country's GDP only from the tourists spending or as much as Rp. 172 trillion.



Given the tourism sector is one of the most contributing sectors for Indonesia's economy, the government of Indonesia always strive to ensure the safety and security both for the citizens and the foreigners.



Fully responsible to the safety and security of the citizens from the harm of natural disasters, the Government of Republic of Indonesia deploys and relies on NASR. The Agency plays a critical role during times of disaster. With a vision of conducting successful SAR operations efficiently, credibly, and safely, anytime and anywhere. NASR is always committed to being forefront in the ongoing, devastating state of the natural disasters to save lives and prevent losing more.



Due to its high rate of successful operations, NASR is widely recognized by the world. Not only it is backed up by the highly sophisticated SAR-related equipment, NASR is also composed with highly trained, three-tiered SAR personnel able to cover water, jungle, and para motor rescue.



Syaugi continued, "In conducting operations, we always stick to our motto: work quickly and correctly!"



The motto refers to the capability of NASR in dealing with quick response time in conducting SAR operations in accordance with the operational procedure, so that they can minimize more casualties.



"We don't compromise on the professionalism when it comes to conducting SAR operations. Solid team work and sufficient equipment are the key to the succesful operations," concluded Syauqi.

