2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition draws purchasers from across the world

ZHANJIANG, China, June 20, 2017 (Antara/Xinhua-AsiaNet) --



The 2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition (CIAPE 2017) & China Seafood Procurement Fair opened on June 18 at Zhanjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center. With the mission to "connect the Chinese aquaculture industry with the world and let the whole world benefit from its boom," the CIAPE 2017 places particular emphasis on the quality and safety of China's aquatic products and seizes the strategic opportunity generated by the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative to build an industry-wide, one-stop exchange platform for aquatic products and seafood merchants as well as fishing equipment manufacturers at home and abroad.



It is learned that the exposition draws over 200 exhibitors, more than 3,000 purchasers, as well as many influential people in the catering sector from foreign countries and regions including the US, India, Iran and some EU countries and over 30 Chinese provinces (cities, districts). It received more than 20,000 visitors on the opening day.



On exhibition are not only all kinds of aquatic products and aquaculture techniques, equipment, feed and drugs, but also various feed equipment, processing and preservation technologies and equipment, and technologies and equipment for environmental protection and sterilization.



In addition, during the exposition, Zhanjiang is officially designated as a national WTO/SPS research and evaluation base for aquatic products. This will bring the government, aquaculture associations and enterprises together to further cope with foreign countries' technological trade measures, to eliminate unfair trade barriers, to use technological trade measures to urge system improvement and industry transformations and upgrades, and to protect the interests of the Chinese aquaculture industry with international rules.



According to the organizer, the CIAPE 2017 will last till June 20 and is estimated to generate transactions worth RMB 21 billion in total.





