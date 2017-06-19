2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition draws purchasers from across the world
3 hours ago | 283 Views
AsiaNet 69007
ZHANJIANG, China, June 20, 2017 (Antara/Xinhua-AsiaNet) --
The 2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition (CIAPE 2017) & China Seafood Procurement Fair opened on June 18 at Zhanjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center. With the mission to "connect the Chinese aquaculture industry with the world and let the whole world benefit from its boom," the CIAPE 2017 places particular emphasis on the quality and safety of China's aquatic products and seizes the strategic opportunity generated by the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative to build an industry-wide, one-stop exchange platform for aquatic products and seafood merchants as well as fishing equipment manufacturers at home and abroad.
It is learned that the exposition draws over 200 exhibitors, more than 3,000 purchasers, as well as many influential people in the catering sector from foreign countries and regions including the US, India, Iran and some EU countries and over 30 Chinese provinces (cities, districts). It received more than 20,000 visitors on the opening day.
On exhibition are not only all kinds of aquatic products and aquaculture techniques, equipment, feed and drugs, but also various feed equipment, processing and preservation technologies and equipment, and technologies and equipment for environmental protection and sterilization.
In addition, during the exposition, Zhanjiang is officially designated as a national WTO/SPS research and evaluation base for aquatic products. This will bring the government, aquaculture associations and enterprises together to further cope with foreign countries' technological trade measures, to eliminate unfair trade barriers, to use technological trade measures to urge system improvement and industry transformations and upgrades, and to protect the interests of the Chinese aquaculture industry with international rules.
According to the organizer, the CIAPE 2017 will last till June 20 and is estimated to generate transactions worth RMB 21 billion in total.
Source: 2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition
ZHANJIANG, China, June 20, 2017 (Antara/Xinhua-AsiaNet) --
The 2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition (CIAPE 2017) & China Seafood Procurement Fair opened on June 18 at Zhanjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center. With the mission to "connect the Chinese aquaculture industry with the world and let the whole world benefit from its boom," the CIAPE 2017 places particular emphasis on the quality and safety of China's aquatic products and seizes the strategic opportunity generated by the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative to build an industry-wide, one-stop exchange platform for aquatic products and seafood merchants as well as fishing equipment manufacturers at home and abroad.
It is learned that the exposition draws over 200 exhibitors, more than 3,000 purchasers, as well as many influential people in the catering sector from foreign countries and regions including the US, India, Iran and some EU countries and over 30 Chinese provinces (cities, districts). It received more than 20,000 visitors on the opening day.
On exhibition are not only all kinds of aquatic products and aquaculture techniques, equipment, feed and drugs, but also various feed equipment, processing and preservation technologies and equipment, and technologies and equipment for environmental protection and sterilization.
In addition, during the exposition, Zhanjiang is officially designated as a national WTO/SPS research and evaluation base for aquatic products. This will bring the government, aquaculture associations and enterprises together to further cope with foreign countries' technological trade measures, to eliminate unfair trade barriers, to use technological trade measures to urge system improvement and industry transformations and upgrades, and to protect the interests of the Chinese aquaculture industry with international rules.
According to the organizer, the CIAPE 2017 will last till June 20 and is estimated to generate transactions worth RMB 21 billion in total.
Source: 2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition
Latest News
- 2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition draws purchasers from across the world 3 hours ago
- NASR launches emergency number for immediate search and rescue assistance 7 hours ago
- Jefferies to distribute equity research on companies in Indonesia through alliance with Mandiri Sekuritas 8 hours ago
- Herbalife Nutrition encourages North Asia members to play a bigger role in inspiring healthy active living in their local communities 19th June 2017
- Narrating the story about horticulture along "the Belt and Road" 19th June 2017
- Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts the 37th annual exhibition of Arita and Imari porcelain introducing Japanese traditional art 19th June 2017
- "Beautiful Beijing Shining at the Expo" - Beijing week at Expo 2017 Astana opens on June 16 19th June 2017
- NIKE, Inc. announces new consumer direct offense: a faster pipeline to serve consumers personally, at scale 15th June 2017