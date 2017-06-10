Surabaya Institute of Technology introduces new robots
Surabaya, E Java (ANTARA News) - Rector of Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) Surabaya, East Java Province, Professor Joni Hermana, here on Tuesday, introduced three new robots that will participate in national and international competitions.
The three robots are Al Jazari, which is a soccer-wheeled robot; Ichiro, a soccer humanoid robot; and Abu Robocon, a disc-thrower robot.
The robots will participate in the Indonesian National Robot (KRAI) contest in July 2017.
"We have won in various events, and these achievements need to be maintained. I salute the students who have spent their time in building the robots. It is a tremendous dedication," Joni noted.
In addition to the KRAI contest, ITS will participate in a number of other competitions, including the international Robocup competition in Nagoya, Japan.(*)
