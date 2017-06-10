TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Wednesday, 21st June 2017

Surabaya Institute of Technology introduces new robots

11 minutes ago | 24 Views
Surabaya, E Java (ANTARA News) - Rector of Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) Surabaya, East Java Province, Professor Joni Hermana, here on Tuesday, introduced three new robots that will participate in national and international competitions.

The three robots are Al Jazari, which is a soccer-wheeled robot; Ichiro, a soccer humanoid robot; and Abu Robocon, a disc-thrower robot.

The robots will participate in the Indonesian National Robot (KRAI) contest in July 2017.

"We have won in various events, and these achievements need to be maintained. I salute the students who have spent their time in building the robots. It is a tremendous dedication," Joni noted.

In addition to the KRAI contest, ITS will participate in a number of other competitions, including the international Robocup competition in Nagoya, Japan.(*)
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS