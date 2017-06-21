Wife of Bengkulu governor caught receiving bribes

Bengkulu (ANTARA News) - Lily Martiani Maddari, the wife of provincial governor Ridwan Mukti of Bengkulu, was caught red-handed by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) while receiving bribes in connection with road development projects in the region.



"Some Rp1 billion has been confiscated as evidence, and it is now still being studied by a KPK team," Senior Commissioner Herman, the director of special crime investigation, said here on Tuesday.



"It is still being studied by the KPK," Herman said while choosing to not divulge details of the projects for which the suspect had received the bribes.



The team of the anti-graft agency KPK took the governors wife and four other individuals believed to be involved in the suspected graft to Jakarta.



Maddari was caught red-handed at her private residence on Jalan Hibrida, Sidomulyo, Bengkulu City, on Tuesday morning.



Along with Maddari, the KPK also caught two contractors known by their initials as RDS and JW, who are believed to have paid bribes to the governors wife.



The KPK also confiscated from Maddaris home documents believed to be the evidence of the bribery.



Maddari was earlier a member of the regional legislative assembly of South Sulawesi. Before being active in politics and later becoming an important figure of the Golkar party in Musi Rawas District, she was known as a businesswoman.(*)