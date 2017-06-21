Police to protect vital locations during Lebaran

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The police will take anticipatory steps to protect vital locations and police offices from terror threats in the run up to the Idul Fitri Islamic holidays, a police spokesman stated.



Public Relations Division Head of the National Police (Polri) Insp. Gen. Setyo Wasisto remarked on Tuesday that the police will accord priority to implementing preventive measures to anticipate terror threats.



"The National Police head said that we have to give priority to preventive actions. This is an anticipatory measure taken to protect both police offices and vital locations," Wasisto noted.



He said that through preventive measures, the police are aiming to minimize potential threats of terror acts.



"It should not happen that acts of terror occur before the police take action," he emphasized.



The police spokesman said that one of the anticipatory efforts is the launch of the Operation Ramadania 2017 whose main focus is to anticipate acts of terror.



In the meantime, Polri Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian has ordered the Densus 88 Anti-Terror Squad to detect the movement of terror cells in the run up to the Idul Fitri holidays.



"Take preventive steps and fast actions once there are any signs of movement of the terrorist network. Take actions based on the law," Karnavian noted.



The Police have a weeks time to investigate suspected terrorists to unearth their involvement in a terror act.



"We can make arrests and hold them in custody for seven days. We can detain them if there is evidence but release them if no proof is found," the Polri chief said.(*)