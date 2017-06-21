Yogyakarta governor urges police to act over stripping off of driver

Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - The Governor of Yogyakarta, Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, has urged the police to take a strong action against persons involved in the stripping off of an online taxi driver at a local airport on Sunday.



"I have asked the police to take action if it can be categorized as a crime," he said here on Tuesday.



An online taxi driver was shamed by being stripped off before the public on Sunday evening for intending to pick up passengers at Adisutjipto airport.



A video recording of the incident has gone viral, making the case a topic of discussion in social media.



"It should not have become viral," Hamengku Buwono, who is also the chief of the traditional Javanese sultanate of Yogyakarta, stated.



He deplored the incident that happened in Yogyakarta. He remarked that the act of the group was excessive and beyond the social norm of a civilized community.



"Would we as a civilized community act like this. It is not right," he explained.(*)