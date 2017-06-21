KPK to grill Ade Komarudin over e-ID card corruption case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will interrogate former House speaker Ade Komarudin in connection with the electronic Identity (e-ID) card project corruption case.



"He will be questioned as a witness for suspect Andi Agustinus (AA)," Febri Diansya, a spokesman of the KPK, said here, Tuesday.



Another lawmaker, Chairuman Harahap of Golkar, who was former chairman of the Commission II of the House of Representatives, will also be grilled by the KPK as a witness of AA.



Moreover, two individuals from private companies -- commissioner of PT Berkah Langgeng Abadi July Hira and an employee of a private company Melyana JAP -- will be questioned as witnesses in the same case.



On Monday (June 19), the KPK had summoned Ratna Sari Lubis, the wife of Harahap, and their child, Wannahari, over the same case, but they failed to honor the summons.



Harahap had played an important role in the project and allegedly received a total of Rp26 billion and US$584 thousand from the project funds.



Ade Komarudin, currently secretary of the Golkar Party, is also claimed to have allegedly received $100 thousand from the Rp5.95 trillion-project.



Irman and Sugiharto, mid-ranking officials of the Home Affairs Ministry; Andi Agustinus, a businessman; Miryam S. Haryani, a former legislator from the Hanura Party faction; and Markus Nari of the Golkar Party faction were named by the anti-graft agency as suspects in the case.



As the trial has been ongoing, testimonies by several witnesses have revealed a shocking allegation that some Rp2.3 trillion (some $172.5 million) of the project funds were embezzled.



The corruption scandal allegedly involved officers of the Home Affairs Ministry and politicians serving as members of the House of Representatives (DPR) during the 2011-2012 period.(*)