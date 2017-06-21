Full-day school program not annulled: Kalla

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla said that the full-day school policy was yet to be annulled, but it would be reviewed further before being implemented.



"All measures that would affect millions of people should be evaluated thoroughly, as this would affect 50 million students," Kalla said, after breaking fast with President Joko Widodo and the police personnel at the Police Academy stadium here, on Tuesday.



Kalla reiterated that the program would not be canceled, but it would be evaluated to seek the best solution for its implementation.



It would need preparation not only for the students but also for the teachers, families, schools, and the society.



"After that, of course, (schools) which are ready could implement this and those which are yet to be ready would evaluate this further," the vice president remarked.



He admitted that the five-day school plan was a good concept, but it should be adjusted with the current condition of schools.



"The point is that we will evaluate this. Let us monitor the result of the evaluation, whether there will be some changes or not," Kalla added.



Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy on June 9 has issued a ministerial regulation (Permen) on five-day school weeks that would take effect in July.



The policy requires schools to adopt full-day school or eight hours a day.



He explained that the government wanted to implement the same working hours for teachers similar to that of other civil servants.



Muhadjir remarked that the full-day school plan will not disrupt student activities outside school.



However, the new regulation has raised controversy among the public. As a response, the government stated that it would implement the policy only after the issuance of a Presidential Decree on it.(*)