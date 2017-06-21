36 terrorist suspects rounded up after Kampung Melayu bombing

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Polices special anti terror squad Densus 88 have rounded up 36 terrorist suspects from various areas following the suicide bombing at the Kampung Melayu bus terminal in Jakarta in May.



"Some of them are involved in the Kampung Melayu bombing," Police Chief General Tito Karnavian said here on Tuesday.



Not all of them have any role in the Kampung Melayu bombing but all of them belong to the cells of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which is affiliated to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the general said.



"They belong to the cells of JAD planning terror attacks," he said, adding they had links with Bahrun Naim, an Indonesian ISIS leader fighting in Middle East.



Some of those arrested were about to leave for Middle East to fight along side other ISIS fighters



Only recently Densus 88 arrested JAD members in East Java including in Surabaya and Malang.



Tito has told Densus to intensify the hunt for terrorists to ensure security during the Ramadan and Idul Fitri, saying police must not hesitate to detain suspects.



"Police could detain suspects for 7x24 hours and after that they would be released if they are found clean," he said.(*)