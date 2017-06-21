Bengkulu governor and wife questioned by KPK on graft charge

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Bengkulu Governor Ridwan Mukti and his wife Lily Martiani Maddari and three other people have been flown in here for questioning over alleged bribery.



The five were arrested by KPK, which caught them red handed in an alleged bribery on Tuesday morning in Bengkulu.



KPK also confiscated a wad of money, KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said here on Tuesday.



Febri said he could not yet give details about the alleged bribery while it is still in the process of initial investigation, adding KPK has time 24 hours to determine the status of the five.



"More complete information would be given tomorrow . We will announce who are among the five to be named suspects," he said.



Earlier it was reported that KPK arrested Lily Martiani Maddari after being caught red handed by KPK in her private house at Jalan Sidomulyo, in the city of Bengkulu on Tuesday morning.



Lily was arrested together with a businessman RDS. Later Lily and her husband were questioned in the police office in Bengkulu.



Earlier this month KPK arrested and named suspects including a senior official of the regional administration Amin Anwari , Director of PT Mukomuko Putra Selatan Manjuto (MPSM) Murni Suhardi, and an official of the Bengkulu high prosecution office Parlin Purba (PP). (*)