TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Wednesday, 21st June 2017

President marks his birthday by visiting several areas

1 hour ago | 169 Views
Bogor, West Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will mark his 56th birthday on Wednesday by visiting several areas in West Java.

"The president will visit Bogor, Ciawi, and Sukabumi, among other things," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung remarked at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Wednesday morning.

Promono said the head of state and his entourage will visit the areas in the evening and then return to the Palace to break the fast together.

Asked about the birthday of President Jokowi, Pramono said that

like in previous years, there is no special event related to it this time.

"There is nothing special. It is just like that in the previous years," he said.(*)
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS