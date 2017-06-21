President marks his birthday by visiting several areas
Bogor, West Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will mark his 56th birthday on Wednesday by visiting several areas in West Java.
"The president will visit Bogor, Ciawi, and Sukabumi, among other things," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung remarked at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Wednesday morning.
Promono said the head of state and his entourage will visit the areas in the evening and then return to the Palace to break the fast together.
Asked about the birthday of President Jokowi, Pramono said that
like in previous years, there is no special event related to it this time.
"There is nothing special. It is just like that in the previous years," he said.(*)
