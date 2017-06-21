President reviews progress in construction of Bocimi toll road

The construction of Bogor-Ciawi-Sukabumi toll road (Bocimi) Section I, Bogor Regency, West Java, when reviewed by President Jokowi on Wednesday (21/6/2017). Of the total length of 54 kilometers, the 15km long Bocimi section I toll road is predicted to be completed by 2017, after the project had been abandoned since 1997. (ANTARA PHOTO/Rosa Panggabean) ()

Bogor, West Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the progress in the construction of the Bogor Ciawi Sukabumi (Bocimi) toll road section one at Cigombong, Bogor District, on Wednesday.



The president noted that of the total 54-kilometer-long Bocimi toll road, the construction of the 15-kilometer section one had been progressing well.



"Very good progress has been made in the construction of section one," the president stated in the company of Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.



The head of state added that no problem was encountered in the construction of section one, and work on the sections two, three, and four will soon follow.



According to the president, the construction of section one of the Bocimi toll road is projected for completion this year.



The project has been underway since 1997 but it was halted since land acquisition posed the biggest problem.



"However, now it is running well. We have checked it on the field, and there is no problem, so it means that the construction is in accordance with the existing plans," Jokowi noted.(*)