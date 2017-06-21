President reviews progress in construction of Bocimi toll road
1 hour ago | 174 Views
Bogor, West Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the progress in the construction of the Bogor Ciawi Sukabumi (Bocimi) toll road section one at Cigombong, Bogor District, on Wednesday.
The president noted that of the total 54-kilometer-long Bocimi toll road, the construction of the 15-kilometer section one had been progressing well.
"Very good progress has been made in the construction of section one," the president stated in the company of Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
The head of state added that no problem was encountered in the construction of section one, and work on the sections two, three, and four will soon follow.
According to the president, the construction of section one of the Bocimi toll road is projected for completion this year.
The project has been underway since 1997 but it was halted since land acquisition posed the biggest problem.
"However, now it is running well. We have checked it on the field, and there is no problem, so it means that the construction is in accordance with the existing plans," Jokowi noted.(*)
The president noted that of the total 54-kilometer-long Bocimi toll road, the construction of the 15-kilometer section one had been progressing well.
"Very good progress has been made in the construction of section one," the president stated in the company of Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
The head of state added that no problem was encountered in the construction of section one, and work on the sections two, three, and four will soon follow.
According to the president, the construction of section one of the Bocimi toll road is projected for completion this year.
The project has been underway since 1997 but it was halted since land acquisition posed the biggest problem.
"However, now it is running well. We have checked it on the field, and there is no problem, so it means that the construction is in accordance with the existing plans," Jokowi noted.(*)
Latest News
- Bengkulu governor and wife officially named corruption suspects 37 minutes ago
- Indonesia, Maldives seek to improve cooperation in tourism sector 1 hour ago
- President witnesses distribution of food packages to community 1 hour ago
- President reviews progress in construction of Bocimi toll road 1 hour ago
- President marks his birthday by visiting several areas 1 hour ago
- Bengkulu governor and wife questioned by KPK on graft charge 10 hours ago
- 36 terrorist suspects rounded up after Kampung Melayu bombing 10 hours ago
- Full-day school program not annulled: Kalla 10 hours ago