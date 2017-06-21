President witnesses distribution of food packages to community

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana witnessed the distribution of three thousand food packages to the people of Ciawi Village, Bogor Selatan Sub-district, Bogor District, West Java Province, on Wednesday morning.



Widodo, who was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, approached the community members and greeted them.



The residents had already queued up since morning to be able to receive the packages of basic food items.



"Happy birthday Mr President," several residents, who shook hands with Widodo, said.



Each packet contained five kilograms of rice, a kilogram of cooking oil, a pack of tea bags, and a kilogram of sugar.



Meanwhile, the First Lady was assisted by her daughter, Kahiyang Ayu, and her son, Kaesang Pangarep, to distribute notebooks and batik scarfs.



During the activity, Widodo was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono.



In addition to distributing food packages in Ciawi Village, Widodo is also scheduled to hand out similar packages at other locations in Bogor and the surrounding areas.(*)