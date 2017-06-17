Saudi king appoints new crown prince

Riyadh (ANTARA News/Xinhua-OANA) - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud dismissed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif from his post on Wednesday and replaced him with his son Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi TV news channel Al Arabiya reported.



According to Al Arabiya, 31 out of 43 members of Saudi Arabias Allegiance Council voted in favor of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the new Crown Prince.



Mohammed bin Salman was also appointed as deputy prime minister and will continue to hold his post of defense minister.



The King also relieved the former Crown Prince of his position as the Saudi interior minister and named Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in his place.



The new Crown Prince was appointed by King Salman as deputy Crown Prince when the king took over the Kingdoms rule in 2015 after the death of his brother King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.(*)