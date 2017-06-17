TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Wednesday, 21st June 2017

Saudi king appoints new crown prince

1 hour ago | 173 Views
Riyadh (ANTARA News/Xinhua-OANA) - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud dismissed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif from his post on Wednesday and replaced him with his son Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi TV news channel Al Arabiya reported.

According to Al Arabiya, 31 out of 43 members of Saudi Arabias Allegiance Council voted in favor of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the new Crown Prince.

Mohammed bin Salman was also appointed as deputy prime minister and will continue to hold his post of defense minister.

The King also relieved the former Crown Prince of his position as the Saudi interior minister and named Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif in his place.

The new Crown Prince was appointed by King Salman as deputy Crown Prince when the king took over the Kingdoms rule in 2015 after the death of his brother King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.(*)
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC SummitKalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS