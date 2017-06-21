Bengkulu governor and wife officially named corruption suspects

Bengkulu Governor's wife Lily Martiani Maddari when secured by officers at the Bengkulu Police, Bengkulu. KPK arrested Lily after being caught red handed with a wad of money at the house of the governor in the city of Bengkulu. (ANTARA PHOTO/David Muharmansyah) ()

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officially named Bengkulu Governor Ridwan Mukti and his wife Lily Martiani Maddari as corruption suspects.



The husband and wife were named suspects on graft charge awarding infrastructure projects to a contractor in that province. The couple was among five persons flown in here from Bengkulu on Tuesday.



Four of the five were named suspects. The other two are businessman Rico Dian Sari charged with receiving bribe money and Jhoni Wijaya, the director of PT Statika Mitra Sarana (SMS) charged with giving the bribe money.



After 24 hour questioning, it was concluded that corruption had been committed in the form of fee for the governor for awarding road construction projects in Bengkulu by the tender winner PT SMS, Deputy Chairman of KPK Alexander Marwata said here on Wednesday.



Alexander said Jhoni was to give the governor Rp4.7 billion as fee for awarding two infrastructure projects in the regency of Rejang Lebong . The projects include the betterment of the TES-Muara Aman highway valued at Rp37 billion and the betterment of the Curuk Air Dingin highway valued at Rp16 billion.



The fee was to be given to the governor via his wife Lily, who was caught red handed with Rp1 billion allegedly as part of the fee.



KPK confiscated the money which was already put in an iron box in the private house of the governor. KPK also confiscated Rp260 million from a bag in a hotel room where Jhony Wijaya stayed in the city of Bengkulu.



KPK arrested Lily Martiani Maddari after being caught red handed with a wad of money at the private house of the governor in the city of Bengkulu on Tuesday morning.



Lily was arrested together with a businessman Rico and Jhoni. Later the governor joined the three at the police office in Bengkulu before being flown to Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.



KPK has raided the office room of the governor in Bengkulu looking for more evidence.(*)