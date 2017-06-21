Bengkulu governor and wife officially named corruption suspects
37 minutes ago | 154 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officially named Bengkulu Governor Ridwan Mukti and his wife Lily Martiani Maddari as corruption suspects.
The husband and wife were named suspects on graft charge awarding infrastructure projects to a contractor in that province. The couple was among five persons flown in here from Bengkulu on Tuesday.
Four of the five were named suspects. The other two are businessman Rico Dian Sari charged with receiving bribe money and Jhoni Wijaya, the director of PT Statika Mitra Sarana (SMS) charged with giving the bribe money.
After 24 hour questioning, it was concluded that corruption had been committed in the form of fee for the governor for awarding road construction projects in Bengkulu by the tender winner PT SMS, Deputy Chairman of KPK Alexander Marwata said here on Wednesday.
Alexander said Jhoni was to give the governor Rp4.7 billion as fee for awarding two infrastructure projects in the regency of Rejang Lebong . The projects include the betterment of the TES-Muara Aman highway valued at Rp37 billion and the betterment of the Curuk Air Dingin highway valued at Rp16 billion.
The fee was to be given to the governor via his wife Lily, who was caught red handed with Rp1 billion allegedly as part of the fee.
KPK confiscated the money which was already put in an iron box in the private house of the governor. KPK also confiscated Rp260 million from a bag in a hotel room where Jhony Wijaya stayed in the city of Bengkulu.
KPK arrested Lily Martiani Maddari after being caught red handed with a wad of money at the private house of the governor in the city of Bengkulu on Tuesday morning.
Lily was arrested together with a businessman Rico and Jhoni. Later the governor joined the three at the police office in Bengkulu before being flown to Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.
KPK has raided the office room of the governor in Bengkulu looking for more evidence.(*)
The husband and wife were named suspects on graft charge awarding infrastructure projects to a contractor in that province. The couple was among five persons flown in here from Bengkulu on Tuesday.
Four of the five were named suspects. The other two are businessman Rico Dian Sari charged with receiving bribe money and Jhoni Wijaya, the director of PT Statika Mitra Sarana (SMS) charged with giving the bribe money.
After 24 hour questioning, it was concluded that corruption had been committed in the form of fee for the governor for awarding road construction projects in Bengkulu by the tender winner PT SMS, Deputy Chairman of KPK Alexander Marwata said here on Wednesday.
Alexander said Jhoni was to give the governor Rp4.7 billion as fee for awarding two infrastructure projects in the regency of Rejang Lebong . The projects include the betterment of the TES-Muara Aman highway valued at Rp37 billion and the betterment of the Curuk Air Dingin highway valued at Rp16 billion.
The fee was to be given to the governor via his wife Lily, who was caught red handed with Rp1 billion allegedly as part of the fee.
KPK confiscated the money which was already put in an iron box in the private house of the governor. KPK also confiscated Rp260 million from a bag in a hotel room where Jhony Wijaya stayed in the city of Bengkulu.
KPK arrested Lily Martiani Maddari after being caught red handed with a wad of money at the private house of the governor in the city of Bengkulu on Tuesday morning.
Lily was arrested together with a businessman Rico and Jhoni. Later the governor joined the three at the police office in Bengkulu before being flown to Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.
KPK has raided the office room of the governor in Bengkulu looking for more evidence.(*)
Latest News
- Bengkulu governor and wife officially named corruption suspects 37 minutes ago
- Indonesia, Maldives seek to improve cooperation in tourism sector 1 hour ago
- President witnesses distribution of food packages to community 1 hour ago
- President reviews progress in construction of Bocimi toll road 1 hour ago
- President marks his birthday by visiting several areas 1 hour ago
- Bengkulu governor and wife questioned by KPK on graft charge 10 hours ago
- 36 terrorist suspects rounded up after Kampung Melayu bombing 10 hours ago
- Full-day school program not annulled: Kalla 10 hours ago