President Jokowi helps distribute food packages

Sukabumi (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) helped distribute food packages at Cibadak Terminal in Sukabumi, West Java, here on Wednesday as the number of people who came soared.



"Hold on. Be orderly," he told people surrounding him waiting to get the packages from the countrys number one person.



Jokowi had to intervene as many people jostled to get the packages and for taking selfies and shaking hands with him.



He ordered the presidential guards to also help create a room for people to take turn to get the package.



Finally, thousands of packages were successfully distributed safely under the heat of the sunlight.



President Jokowi, meanwhile, continued greeting the people who were curious to meet him personally.



He humbly and politely allowed people who wished to take selfies with him. "Okay, just come here if you want to have your picture taken with me," he called on to the people.



Jokowi distributed food packages in two locations, which are Cicurug and Cibadak sub-districts.



A total of 6 thousand packages were distributed to the people in the two sub-districts.



Jokowi visited Bogor, Ciawi, and Sukabumi in West Java the same day.



Jokowi reviewed the progress in the construction of the Bogor Ciawi Sukabumi (Bocimi) toll road section one at Cigombong, Bogor District.



The president noted that of the total 54-kilometer-long Bocimi toll road, the construction of the 15-kilometer section one had been progressing well.



"Very good progress has been made in the construction of section one," the president stated in the company of Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.



The head of state added that no problem was encountered in the construction of section one, and work on the sections two, three, and four will soon follow.



According to the president, the construction of section one of the Bocimi toll road is projected for completion this year.



The project has been underway since 1997, but it was halted since land acquisition posed the biggest problem.



"However, now, it is running well. We have checked it on the field, and there is no problem. It means that the construction is in accordance with the existing plans," Jokowi noted.



(Reported by Aditya A. Rochman/Uu.H-YH/INE/KR-BSR/A014)

