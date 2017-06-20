Beijing and Minsk urge business cooperation and trade development

AsiaNet 69041MINSK, Belarus, June 22, 2017 (Antara/Xinhua-AsiaNet) --Beijing-Minsk Business Cooperation Promotion Fair was held in Minsk on June 21. Li Luxia, head of Beijing delegation and vice-chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-Council (CCPIT Beijing) said that Beijing is willing to constantly push the business cooperation communication and trade investment development with Minsk.Li Luxia said that the friendly exchanges between China and Belarus have a long history. In September 2016, President Lukashenko paid a state visit to China and both sides announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual trust and mutual benefit.By the end of 2016, China-Belarus trade volume had reached US $1.524 billion. China became the third largest trade partner and also the largest trade partner in Asia of Belarus with a bright prospect for cooperation. In the context of the continuously deepening of the strategic partnership and the continuous development of the Belt and Road Initiative construction, Beijing held the Business Cooperation Promotion Fair in Minsk, which is a concrete practice for mutual construction as sister cities and Beijing's emphasis on economic and trade cooperation with Minsk.The Promotion Fair was held jointly by CCPIT Beijing and Minsk Branch of Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. More than 50 entrepreneurs from Minsk in the fields of food, art, clothing, pharmaceuticals, exhibitions, law, etc. and over 70 entrepreneurs from Beijing in the areas of energy, tourism, culture, agriculture, science and technology, economy and trade attended the Fair.Source: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-Council (CCPIT Beijing)Image Attachments Links: