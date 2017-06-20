Bionext launches Biosight: an online platform that will revolutionize pharmaceutical research
Helps companies accelerate the development of new medications by reducing the failure rate during the clinical phase
STRASBOURG, France--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)--
Bionext, a bioinformatics company,
announces today the launch of BioSight,
an online bio-simulation platform designed for efficient identification
of possible side effects of potential drug treatments on the human body.
As result of fifteen years of molecular biology R&D, BioSight uses a
patented algorithm that is able to predict all of the potential
biological targets that are at risk of interacting with a potential drug
treatment. Available as Software as a Service (SaaS) or on-site,
BioSight, at an affordable price and within a few hours, enables
pharmaceutical and biomedical research professionals to better develop
their molecules, reduce the failure rate during the clinical trial phase
and, therefore, optimize their return on investment.
3.975 billion dollars per drug
That is the average total cost of R&D needed for pharmaceutical
companies to launch a new drug on the world market.1
According to LEEM, out of 10,000 target molecules, 10 will become part
of patents filed and only one of those will become part of a new drug
being sold. The failure rate of drug candidates is particularly high and
drug research is primarily abandoned late in the R&D process and
advanced stages of clinical research when side effects are most likely
to become apparent. These failures typically cost upwards of hundreds of
millions of dollars.
It is also estimated that around 85% of these failures occur due to
biological reasons linked to problems of effectiveness or toxicity
caused by interactions between the drug and targets different than the
one the drug is being developed for.
Digital technologies for accelerating therapeutic innovations
With its BioSight platform, Bionext’s ambition is to completely change
the current process of developing and making medications- all thanks to
digital technology. Goal: lower the entry cost to the therapeutic
innovation market by offering thousands of small companies, laboratories
and researchers with access to technologies that were previously out of
their reach.
In order to accelerate the development of BioSight and to strengthen its
position in the bioinformatics market, Bionext hopes to raise more than
5 million Euros in funding over the next 18 months.
1 How
Much Does Pharmaceutical Innovation Cost? Forbes, 2013
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005740/en/
Contacts
Yucatan for Bionext
Caroline Prince
+33-1-53-63-27-35
bionext@yucatan.fr
Source: Bionext
- Bionext launches Biosight: an online platform that will revolutionize pharmaceutical research 1 hour ago
- Beijing and Minsk urge business cooperation and trade development 4 hours ago
- 2017 China International Aquatic Products Exposition draws purchasers from across the world 20th June 2017
- NASR launches emergency number for immediate search and rescue assistance 20th June 2017
- Jefferies to distribute equity research on companies in Indonesia through alliance with Mandiri Sekuritas 20th June 2017
- Herbalife Nutrition encourages North Asia members to play a bigger role in inspiring healthy active living in their local communities 19th June 2017
- Narrating the story about horticulture along "the Belt and Road" 19th June 2017
- Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts the 37th annual exhibition of Arita and Imari porcelain introducing Japanese traditional art 19th June 2017