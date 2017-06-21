President Jokowi visits densely populated areas in Jakarta

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) shakes hands with the elderly when distributing food packages to residents in Duri Kepa, Jakarta, on Thursday (June 22, 2017). (ANTARA FOTO/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited several densely populated areas in Jakarta and distributed food parcels to the local inhabitants on Thursday.



Tebet, Duri Kepa, and Tambora were among the crowded residential areas visited by the head of state.



The visit coincided with the 490th anniversary of Jakarta, which is the capital city of Indonesia.



In Tebet, some two thousand food parcels were distributed to the local inhabitants.



A total of 2.5 thousand food parcels were handed out to the residents of Guji Baru kampong, Duri Kepa, West Jakarta.



Several children sang the birthday song for Jokowi who turned 56 on Wednesday (June 21).



The president shook hands with some of the children and distributed several books.



In Rawa Bebek, some three thousand food parcels, provided by several state enterprises, were distributed to the local people.



(Reported by Hanni Sofia/Uu.INE/KR-BSR/F001)