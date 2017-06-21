President Jokowi visits densely populated areas in Jakarta
40 minutes ago | 159 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited several densely populated areas in Jakarta and distributed food parcels to the local inhabitants on Thursday.
Tebet, Duri Kepa, and Tambora were among the crowded residential areas visited by the head of state.
The visit coincided with the 490th anniversary of Jakarta, which is the capital city of Indonesia.
In Tebet, some two thousand food parcels were distributed to the local inhabitants.
A total of 2.5 thousand food parcels were handed out to the residents of Guji Baru kampong, Duri Kepa, West Jakarta.
Several children sang the birthday song for Jokowi who turned 56 on Wednesday (June 21).
The president shook hands with some of the children and distributed several books.
In Rawa Bebek, some three thousand food parcels, provided by several state enterprises, were distributed to the local people.
(Reported by Hanni Sofia/Uu.INE/KR-BSR/F001)
Tebet, Duri Kepa, and Tambora were among the crowded residential areas visited by the head of state.
The visit coincided with the 490th anniversary of Jakarta, which is the capital city of Indonesia.
In Tebet, some two thousand food parcels were distributed to the local inhabitants.
A total of 2.5 thousand food parcels were handed out to the residents of Guji Baru kampong, Duri Kepa, West Jakarta.
Several children sang the birthday song for Jokowi who turned 56 on Wednesday (June 21).
The president shook hands with some of the children and distributed several books.
In Rawa Bebek, some three thousand food parcels, provided by several state enterprises, were distributed to the local people.
(Reported by Hanni Sofia/Uu.INE/KR-BSR/F001)
Latest News
- President Jokowi visits densely populated areas in Jakarta 40 minutes ago
- President Jokowi helps distribute food packages 23 hours ago
- Marsudi, Tillerson discuss Qatar crisis over phone 23 hours ago
- Bengkulu governor and wife officially named corruption suspects 21st June 2017
- Indonesia, Maldives seek to improve cooperation in tourism sector 21st June 2017
- President witnesses distribution of food packages to community 21st June 2017
- President reviews progress in construction of Bocimi toll road 21st June 2017
- President marks his birthday by visiting several areas 21st June 2017