Bali`s economy predicted to grow 6.19 - 6.59 percent
1 hour ago | 215 Views
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - The representative office of Bank Indonesia for Bali said the economy of the province is predicted to grow 6.19 - 6.59 percent in the third quarter of this year.
The growth is driven by growing demands and availability of more business areas, chief of the representative office Causa Iman Karana said when opening dissemination of Bali regional Economic Studies here on Thursday.
Demands include consumption, investment and exports , Cuasa said, adding investment grew faster especially in the government infrastructure projects as well as investment in the private sector.
He said the growth is faster than in the second quarter when the economy of Bali is expected to grow only by 5.87-6.27 percent driven mainly by household and government consumption and exports.
The central bank , however, saw a slowdown in Balis economic growth in the whole of 2017 by 6.10 - 6.50 percent. The slowdown was caused by a decline in household consumption and investment.
The economic growth of Bali is higher than the countrys economic growth, which is predicted to grow only by around 5.2 percent in 2017.
Balis inflation is predicted to be around 3.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2017. Inflation in the whole of 2017 is predicted to be around 4 percent or higher than 3.23 percent in 2016.(*)
