Friday, 23rd June 2017

Jokowi to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in Jakarta

58 minutes ago | 171 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to celebrate this years Eid Al-Fitr (Idul Fitri 1438 H) in the Indonesian capital city, Jakarta, after a few years, before celebrating the Eid festivity in several regions.

"The President plans to perform the Eid prayer in Jakarta," Cabinet Secretary, Pramono Anung stated at the presidential palace complex here on Thursday.

Jokowi is likely to perform the Eid prayer at the Istiqlal grand mosque, he pointed out.

"Anyway, (during) Eid time, (the president) will be in Jakarta," Pramono disclosed.

In the meantime, regarding the management of the post-fasting Idul Fitri travelers, Pramono noted that the president in his direction hoped that the management of the post-fasting Idul Fitri travelers will be better than the last year.

"Moreover, many new infrastructures have been built by the government," Pramono added. (*)
