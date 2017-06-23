BNN arrests Indian pilot for consuming hashish

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has arrested an Indian pilot identified as RS, 30, in Lombok of West Nusa Tenggara for consuming hashish, and seized 5 grams of the drugs.



"The case was disclosed when the West Nusa Tenggara BNN has conducted Operation Bersinar, involving local police and the military, Aviation Security of Lombok international airport, and Angkasa Pura. We conducted urine test on some crew members in Lombok on Wednesday," BNN chief Commissioner General Budi Waseso said here on Thursday.



The operation is aimed at ensuring safety of passengers, especially during the Idul Fitri homecoming, he stated.



"Based on the investigation, a pilot of a private airlines, with initial RS, tested positive for consuming drugs. Security officers detained the Indian and found 5.03 grams of hashish packed in a plastic bag and kept in a metal can in his luggage," he added.



The authority has transferred RS to Jakarta for further investigation.



BNN has ordered its local officers to conduct urine test for drivers of public transportation, including land, sea, and air transportation, in an effort to protect Idul Fitri holiday travelers.



"This is aimed at preventing accidents caused by human error, involving drivers who consume narcotics," he noted.(*)