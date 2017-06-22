Government not to raise fuel price until Sept: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The government has decided not to increase fuel oil prices until Sept. this year, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said.



"The government has decided not to raise the prices of fuel oils, notably RON-88 premium gasoline and diesel oil or biodiesel, until the end of Sept 2017," the minister stated here on Thursday.



He noted that the policy was based on the directives of President Joko Widodo and was decided at a cabinet plenary meeting on Thursday.



"The decision was taken based on the consideration of various factors, including economic growth and the downward trend of world crude price," Jonan remarked.



The minister explained that currently the world crude price was US$42 per barrel, which dropped from the previous figure of between $45 and $46 per barrel. The price of other type of oil was $44 per barrel on Thursday morning, while a week earlier, it was between $47 and $48 per barrel," the minister said.



"Based on these considerations, the government has decided not to raise the price of fuels, particularly RON-88 premium and diesel oil or biodiesel ones," he explained.(*)