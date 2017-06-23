President calls for integrated handling of Eid travelers

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for the integrated handling of post-fasting or Lebaran homecoming travelers.



"I hope that the homecoming flow of Lebaran travelers is handled in an integrated manner by the police, military, transportation ministry, public works ministry, and state-owned enterprises ministry," Jokowi stated in a cabinet meeting at the State Palace here on Thursday.



In the meeting, which was also attended by Vice President Jusuf Kalla, the president noted that the institutions involved in the handling of the flow of travelers should not adopt sectoral attitude.



The head of state held the cabinet plenary meeting before the onset of the long holidays for the post-fasting Idul Fitri 1438 Hegira festivities.



"Before the long holidays, I want to meet you for some 5 to 10 minutes this afternoon," Jokowi told his ministers.



He mentioned that there were several matters which have been brought to the attention of the government.



Apart from the issue of homecoming travelers, the president also highlighted the prices of basic necessity which remained stable in the run up to the Lebaran festivities.



"I want to express my gratitude for all this. The prices of basic commodities for this years Lebaran are very good and stable," he remarked.



He appreciated the work done by the concerned ministers. "We have to maintain this pattern of work," he added. Jokowi appreciated the ministers of trade, agriculture, and the police chief who had worked hard to stabilize the prices of basic needs.



The president also touched on fuel oils whose prices would not be raised in July. "Based on the calculations, we decided not to raise the price of fuel oils in July," he revealed.(*)