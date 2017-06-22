Toshiba's new three-phase brushless motor drivers realize high speed rotation for small motors

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation 's (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of the three-phase brushless motor drivers “TC78B015FTG” for 12V power supply and “TC78B015AFTG” for 24V power supply. The new ICs support high speed rotation of small fan motors suited to home appliances and industrial equipment. Mass production starts today.





This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005394/en/





Ideally, cooling fans, such as server fans, combine minimized size with a high rotation speed that ensures a high cooling capability. Toshiba’s new products adopt small packages that can be mounted on the limited board space of small motors. They also reduce the external component count with a one-sensor drive and current detection resistor-free system. One-sensor driving secures more reliable motor operation than a sensorless drive and reduces the number of hall sensors from three (required for a 3-sensor drive) to one. The current detection resistor-free system can reduce rated power supply and eliminate the large resistors previously required. These all contribute to reduced demand for space on wiring boards.





High speed rotation is achieved with a 150-degree commutation system. Rotation is faster and more stable than with a sine-wave commutation system, and vibration is lower than in a conventional 120-degree commutation system. Adoption of low on-resistance (upper + lower: 0.24Ω (typ.)) ensures suppression of heat generated from increased motor current by a high frequency drive, realizing support of a large current drive of up to 3A.





Main Features of New Products





Small package

WQFN 36 (5mm x 5mm x 0.8mm) package that can be mounted on the limited board space of small fans.

Space saving for boards

One-sensor drive and current detection resistor-less system save space previously required for mounting external components.

High speed rotation

A 150-degree commutation system realizes faster and more stable rotation than a sine-wave commutation system and lower vibration than a 120-degree commutation system.

Low loss

IC loss during motor operation can be suppressed by low on-resistance of 0.24 Ω (typ.).

Main Specifications

Part number TC78B015FTG TC78B015AFTG

Power supply voltage

(operation range) 6 V to 22 V 6 V to 30 V

Output current

(operation range) 3 A

Driving system 150-degree commutation system

Hall sensor One sensor

Current detection resistor Unnecessary

Other features Support Hall devices and Hall ICs

Speed control input: PWM input or analog voltage input

Abnormal detection functions: Thermal shutdown,

overcurrent detection, and motor lock detection

Output on-resistance (upper + lower): 0.24 Ω (typ.)

Package WQFN36 (5 mm × 5 mm × 0.8 mm)





For more information about the new products, please visit:

TC78B015FTG

TC78B015AFTG





For more information about Toshiba motor drivers, please visit:





Customer Inquiries:

Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department

Tel: +81-44-548-2821





Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.





About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.





Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)

To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm













View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005394/en/





Contacts





Media Inquiries:

Toshiba Corporation

Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company

Digital Marketing Department

Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963









Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company