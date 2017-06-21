TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Obama family to spend five-day holiday in Ubud, Bali

1 hour ago | 230 Views
Former US President Barack Obama with his daughter Malia (kanan) in Island Snow, Kailua, Hawaii (1/1/2015). (REUTERS/Gary Cameron)
Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - Former US president Barack Obama and his family are scheduled to spend their holidays in Ubud, Gianyar District, Bali Province, on June 23-28.

The family would likely stay at the Four Season Hotel in Sayan Village, Ubud, Col Gede Widiana, commander of the Military Command Area (Korem) 163/Wira Satya, stated here, Friday.

He said the Obama family's holiday in Bali is a personal trip; hence the Indonesian authorities do not have the details of their agenda.

The authorities will intensify security at several tourist attractions to be visited by Obama, but the measures to be adopted will be limited, and there will be no closure of roads, according to Widiana.

Obama had spent his childhood in Indonesia from 1967 to 1971, with his mother of US origin and his stepfather, an Indonesian man.
