Operator applies contraflow policy on Jakarta-Cikampek toll road

Aerial view of Jakarta-Cikampek toll road last night. (ANTARA FOTO/Risky Andrianto

Bekasi, West Java (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road operator imposed a contraflow policy at two points of the turnpikes in an effort to ease traffic congestion on Friday morning.



"We applied the contraflow system, starting at 9:25 am local time, between the 14- to 21-kilometer (km) mark and from the 32- to 41-km mark," Handoyo, spokesman of the state-owned operator PT Jasa Marga for the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road, noted.



According to Handoyo, the number of vehicles on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road that leads to Pantura in the northern area of Java and Bandung in West Java continues to witness an increase since Thursday night until Friday.



"Traffic congestion can be observed between the 32- and 41-km mark. Congestion is also reported from GT Cikarang Utama to the 36-km mark," he noted.



It is now imposing the contraflow system from the 32- to 41-km mark to ease vehicle density at the 36-km mark, also ahead of the rest area at the 39-km mark.



"The traffic will thereafter be diverted again in the second contraflow at the section from the 13-km to 21-km mark," he revealed.



Handoyo said, the contraflow policy, imposed to increase the capacity to accommodate vehicles by using a partial lane in the opposite direction, comes under the full authority of the police.



PT Jasa Marga operator is also providing supporting facilities, such as signs, rubber cones, and field officers.



"Drivers who want to use the contraflow section are encouraged to enter the lane quickly or to the right," he added.

