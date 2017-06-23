Southeast Asian Muslim Forum expected to boost Australia`s multiculturalism
Jakarta, (ANTARA News) - The Southeast Asian Muslim Forum (FORSEAMA), recently founded by Amin Hady, is expected to increase the multicultural make-up of Australia, Indonesian Consul General to New South Wales, Queensland, and South Asia Yayan G.H. Mulyana stated.
Mulyana made the statement, received by Antara here on Saturday, at the organizations launch in Sydney.
"I believe that the creation of this forum is very timely, considering the growing number of Australian Muslims of Southeast Asian origin. Currently, Southeast Asian Muslims have become an important part of about 600 thousand Muslims living in Australia. The Southeast Asian region itself is home to more than 240 million Muslims," Consul General Mulyana noted.
According to Mulyana, Southeast Asian Muslims have been playing a pivotal role in increasing the multicultural make-up of Australia.
They have been exemplary in terms of exercising their religious obligations as Muslims as well as their civic obligations as Australians.
"Hence, the foundation of FORSEAMA holds great relevance," the consul general said.
"Through FORSEAMA, I do hope that Southeast Asian Muslims would collectively make a significant contribution to the Australian multiculturalism and to the harmony and mutual respect among religious and community groups in this country, which are so diverse and dynamic," he added.
The consul general expressed hope that the launch of FORSEAMA would help to build Australias connection with Southeast Asia, especially since Australia will host the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in March next year.
He is confident that the establishment of FORSEAMA will contribute positively not only to the promotion of Islam as a blessing for the entire world and its content but also to the multicultural make-up of Australian society.
Hady, who is an Australian citizen of Indonesian descent, is also the founder and chairman of the Foundation of Islamic Studies and Information and first chairman of the Indonesian Community Council of New South Wales.
He is also the religious adviser to the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils and a member of the National Consultative Committee at the Center of Excellent of Islamic Studies based at the Melbourne University. (*)
