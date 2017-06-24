Jokowi, Kalla perform Eid Fitr prayers at Istiqlal Mosque

Moslems in their Eid Fitr prayer in Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, this Sunday. (ANTARA News/Try Essra)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana attended an Eid Fitr prayer service at Jakarta's Istiqlal Grand Mosque at 7.00 on Sunday morning.



Besides the head of state, Vice President Jusuf Kalla and other state officials also attended the prayer service, led by Ahmad Husni Ismail.



The Eid Fitr sermon was delivered by Prof Quraish Shihab, who preached on "Idul Fitri and the Spirit of Strengthening the Unity and Integrity."



The Eid Fitr --or Idul Fitri in Indonesian language-- prayer service at Southeast Asia's largest mosque with the capacity of 120,000 people was also attended by thousands of Muslims from all corners of the state capital city of Jakarta.



The mosque's name means victory and designed by Christian Indonesian architect, Fredrich Silaban, due to President Soekarno's will and vision.



High Priest of Istiqlal Mosque, Nasaruddin Umar, and the ambassadors of friendly countries and leaders of state high institutions such as House of Representatives Chairman Setya Novanto also attended the service.



Also present were Cabinet ministers, among others Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, Coordinating Minister for Political, Law and Security Affairs Wiranto, Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, and Manpower Minister Hanif Dakiri.

