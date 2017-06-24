President Jokowi holds open house at state palace
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held open house at the State Palace after attending the 2017 Idul Fitri prayer service at Jakarta's Istiqlal Grand Mosque at 7 am on Sunday.
During the prayer service, Jokowi sat at the forefront with Vice President Jusuf Kalla, cabinet ministers, other state officials, and numerous foreign ambassadors.
After attending the service, the head of state held the open house at the State Palace at 8.45 am with Vice President Jusuf Kalla.
Then, from 9 to 11 am, Jokowi is scheduled to hold a gathering with state officials, and general public.
