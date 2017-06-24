Church changes sunday service schedule in respect for Eid al-Fir

Jember, East Java (ANTARA News) - The Catholic Church Santo Yusuf in the regency of Jember, East Java, changed its Sunday mass routine schedule in respect for the Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr (Idul Fitri) holy day that falls on Sunday.



"Normally Sunday mass begins at 05.30 and 07.30 local time but as the time coincides with the momentum of Idul Fitri, the schedule is changed and the mas will take place in the afternoon at 4 pm and 6.30 pm in respect the Muslims in performing Idul Fitri prayer at the Al Baitul Amin Mosque," chairman of the Inter Churches Community Ignatius Sumarwiadi said here on Sunday.



The Santo Yusuf Church is only 300-400 meters from the Al Baitul Amin Mosque and there would be more vehicles than normally are that wider parking place would be needed around the location.



"The Muslims performing Ied prayers could park their vehicles at the church yard and our young men would look after them," Ignatius said .



Eid al-Fitr prayer is only once in a year after Ramadhan fasting month, and Sunday mass is routine every Sunday, therefore, there is no problem with the change of the schedule.



"We have informed about the change in the mass schedule since two weeks ago to show inter faith tolerance and respect for Muslim brothers," Sumarwiadi said.



He said Catholics are respectful toward other people regardless of their religion, therefore, the Catholic Church has no problem in changing its Sunday mass routine schedule in respect of Eid al-Fitr.

