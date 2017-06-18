Governor asks people to contribute to the success of Asian Games 2018
Palembang, South Sumatra (ANTARA News) - South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin asked the people of the province to help ensure the success of Asian Games next year.
Palembang, the capital city of the province will co-host the Asian biggest sport event with Jakarta next year.
South Sumatra has grown fast thanks to the regional sport event, the governor said before Eid al-Fitr prayer here on Sunday.
Light Rail Transit linking the airport of Sultan Mahmud II and Jakabaring in the city, and the suspension bridges of Musi IV and VI have been built because of the Games, he said.
There is also toll road project being built between Palembang-Indralaya and the section I of the toll road project has been completed , he said.
"It is all because this region is trusted to host the big sport event. Therefore, I ask all people of this region to help make a success of the regional sport event," he said.
In addition, the government has also developed the religious sector by building the Sriwijaya Grand Mosque, and provide assistance in the transport of hajj pilgrims, the Noerdin said.
