Police officer in Medan attacked and killed by terrorists?

Indonesian Police Anti Terror Squad in their exercise in Jakarta. (ANTARA FOTO/Rivan Lingga)

Medan, North Sumatra (ANTARA News) - Two unidentified men believed to be terrorists were reportedly attacking and killing a police guard on duty early on Sunday morning.



North Sumatra police spokesman Adj Sr Comr MP Nainggolan said he could give any information about the social media report beyond saying ,"We will give the detail later."



However, in Jakarta, Chief spokesman of the police headquarter Insp Gen Setyo Wasisto was quoted as saying on Sunday, that a police officer was killed on duty with a knife wound.



The report said a police officer Adj Inspector I M Sigalinging and his friend Brigadier E Ginting were on duty during off hours. Suddenly two men came and hit Sigalingging with a knife.



An officers of the unit of police mobile brigade saw the incident and fired a warning shot , but as the attackers refused to stop, the officer shot at the two men and killed one.

