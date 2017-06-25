Indonesian govt expresses support to police over attack in Medan

Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. (ANTARA/Widodo S. Jusuf)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government expressed support to the police here on Sunday following an attack on their regional police headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, early in the morning that day.



"We all must support the police who have so far guarded us and with regard to the attack police members certainly as well as us all must now be careful," cabinet secretary Pramono Anung said after visiting former president Megawatis home to exchange Eid greetings.



"We hope the attackers could be caught soon," he said.



Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary general of the Indonesia Democratic Party Struggle (PDIP) which is led by Megawati, said the attack proved that the threat has become more real.



In view of the incident he asked if the bill on anti-terrorism, which is now still being discussed at the House of Reprrsentatives, had to be passed immediately.



"We strongly condemned attacks on law enforcement officers," he added.



Indonesia Police chief General Tito Karnavian has earlier said that the attackers of the police hradquaryers in Medan are members of a Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) cell.



"It is believed cells in the JAD still have an intent to conduct attacks," he said after extending Eid greetings to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Jusuf Kalla in an open house at the state palace.



Adjunct First Inspector Martua Sialingging died after being stabbed by teo attackers who came into the headquareyrs by scaling its fence.



One of the attackers also died after being shot by a Mobile Brigade member on duty there.



General Tito admitted before that three alleged terrorists had been arrested saying that the two attackers are the remaining members of the cell.



"We hope their strength is not big," he said.



He said two people had climbed over the fence of the headquarters and attacked Adjunct First Inspector Martua Sialingging who was on duty.



Other members who saw the incident immediately chased them. "Another officer on duty from the Mobile Brigade shot the two attakers causing one of them to die and wounding the other.



General Tito said he had ordered all officers to increase their security following the incident.



(Reported by Saiful Hakim/Uu,H-YH)