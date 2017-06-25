Foreign ambassadors attend open house with President Jokowi
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A number of foreign ambassadors were seen coming to the open house held by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr celebrattion here on Sunday.
To greet President Jokowi "Happy Eid-al-Fitr" and " convey our prime ministers best regards to President Jokowi as well as message of friendship between the two countries," Britains ambassador Moazzam Malik said after attending the event.
Speaking in the Indonesian language Moazzam Malik praised the organization of the open house at the State Palace saying "the atmosphere is peaceful and harmonious. I will never miss Ramadhan and Idul Fitri in Indonesia."
Ambassador Malik who came at around 10.40am was accompanied by his wife and daughter.
Other ambassadors seen attending the open house were ambassadors Anil Kumar from Singapore, Paivi Hiltunen-Toivio from Finland, Casper Klynge from Denmark and Rob Swartbol from the Netherlands.
The open house was also open for the public.
(Reported by Azizah Fitriyanti/Uu.H-YH)
