Taiwanese President extends Idul Fitri remarks in Bahasa

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was extending Idul Fitri remarks on her Facebook page. (facebook.com/tsaiingwen/)

Jakarta, (ANTARA News) - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen conveyed Idul Fitri remarks to Muslims throughout the world, especially to Indonesians and used Bahasa Indonesia at the end of her statement, the Press Information Division of the Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO), Ismail Mae, said here Sunday.



Ismail said President Tsai extended the remarks on her Facebook page for the first time using Bahasa Indonesia.



The president also thanked Indonesian workers for their contributions to Taiwans development.



Meanwhile, the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office (KDEI) in Taipei informed that the number of Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan is 238,000. They work in various fields, including the domestic sector.



Taiwan this year pushed its policy known as "New Southbound Policy" and has succeeded in improving cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



According to the Global Muslim Tourism Index (GMTI) Statistics 2017, for countries outside the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Taiwan is ranked seventh as a tourist destination for Muslims.(*)







