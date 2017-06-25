East java government lauds management of traffic

Vice Governor of East Java Saifullah Yusuf (ANTARA FOTO/M Risyal Hidayat)

Surabaya (ANTARA News) - The East Java provincial government has lauded the management of traffic during the Lebaran mass exodus in the province this year.



"We highly praise the management of traffic by the police, assisted by other joint officers, during the Lebaran homecoming flow until the Lebaran day this year," Vice Governor of East Java Saifullah Yusuf remarked here on Monday.



Yusuf pointed out that the steps and efforts taken by the officers, who had made preparations well in advance before the homecoming flow started, were proven capable of handling the density and congestion of traffic that frequently occurred in the previous years.



Yusuf, better known as Gus Ipul, admitted to high traffic density at some vulnerable points in several areas in East Java, but the situation was not as bad as that in the previous years.



"High traffic density was reported at some points, but Alhamdulillah, it could be handled," Ipul noted.