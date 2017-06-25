Cikarang prison grants Eid remission to 531 inmates

Cikarang, West Java (ANTARA News) - The Cikarang correctional institution in Bekasi District, West Java, has granted remission to 531 inmates on the occasion of Eid al Fitr, commonly known as Idul Fitri or Lebaran.



"Granting remission to 531 inmates is an expression of gratitude, but it has provisions according to the procedure," Cikarang prison warden Anton Budhiharta remarked here on Monday.



According to Budhiharta, remission is granted to specific citizens as a form of reward for having shown good conduct while serving their prison term.



During Idul Fitri in 2016, the Indonesian government had granted remissions to 62,470 convicts, serving sentences in the countrys prisons.



Special remissions were granted to a total of 62,470 convicts, including 700 who were set free, 16 alleged terrorists, 10,426 drug convicts, and 516 graft convicts last year.



Special remissions are granted on the occasion of Eid to Muslim prisoners meeting some requirements, such as having served a prison sentence of at least six months, never having violated the rules, and having actively participated in training programs in prisons.



The number of inmates who received special remissions in 2016 had increased as compared to that recorded in the previous year.