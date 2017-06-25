Malaysian prime minister arrives in Bali for vacation

Kuta, Bali (ANTARA News) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his family arrived in the Indonesian island resort of Bali on Monday for a five-day vacation.



The Airbus A-319 aircraft, carrying the Malaysian prime minister and his family, landed at the Ngurah Rai International Airport at 12:53 p.m. Central Indonesia Standard Time.



On arrival at the Ngurah Rai Airport, Razak was greeted by Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika, Udayana Military Commander Major General Komaruddin Simanjuntak, Bali Police Chief Inspector General Petrus Golose, and Commander of the Ngurah Rai Air Base Colonel I Wayan Superman.



Superman remarked that the airport was not temporarily closed when the aircraft boarded by Razak landed in Bali, but he was given the same priority as former US president Barack Obama when he had arrived in Bali.



Around 30 minutes after arriving at Ngurah Rai, the Malaysian prime minister left the airport through the exit door that had previously been passed by Obama and Saudi Arabian King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.



Police and Military security guards escorted the motorcade of Razak to the St Regis Hotel in Nusa Dua, where King Salman had once stayed.



From Bali, the Malaysian prime minister and his family will leave for Perth, Australia, on June 30, 2017.







