Indonesia condemns bomb attacks in Mecca
39 minutes ago | 169 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has condemned a suicide bomb in Mecca on Saturday, June 24, the foreign ministry said in a press release received here on Monday.
Although the attempt failed, the bomber showed defiance towards security forces and blew himself up in his hiding place, hurting 11 people and damaging the building in which he carried out the attack.
According to information from the Indonesian embassy in Riyadh, no Indonesian citizens had been reported to be injured in the incident.
The embassy urged citizens in Saudi Arabia to call its hotline +966 56 888 1945 or the hotline of the consulate general in Jeddah +966 58 178 1945 for any assistance.
