TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Monday, 26th June 2017

Indonesia condemns bomb attacks in Mecca

39 minutes ago | 169 Views
Indonesia condemns bomb attacks in Mecca
Moslems gathered outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah)
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has condemned a suicide bomb in Mecca on Saturday, June 24, the foreign ministry said in a press release received here on Monday.

Although the attempt failed, the bomber showed defiance towards security forces and blew himself up in his hiding place, hurting 11 people and damaging the building in which he carried out the attack.

According to information from the Indonesian embassy in Riyadh, no Indonesian citizens had been reported to be injured in the incident.

The embassy urged citizens in Saudi Arabia to call its hotline +966 56 888 1945 or the hotline of the consulate general in Jeddah +966 58 178 1945 for any assistance. 
OIC Summit
OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements OIC Calls For Boycott of Products Produced in or by Illegal Israel Settlements"Wonderful Indonesia" promoted on sidelines of OIC SummitKalla discusses Mideast issues with Tunisian, Turkish, Azerbaijan leaders
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS