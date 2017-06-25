Thousands throng Borobudur Temple

Borobudur Temple in Central Java Province, Indonesia. (ANTARA FOTO/Anis Efizudin)

Magelang, Central Java (ANTARA News) - Thousands of tourists thronged the Borobudur Temple Tourists Park in Magelang, Central Java, on the second day of Eid-al-Fitr here on Monday.



The park's general manager, Chrisnamurti Adiningrum, revealed that the total number of visitors on the second day of Eid reached 27,230.



The parks management has set 11 days from June 22 to July 2 as the busy period for Eid holiday visitors.



Chrisnamurti stated that she expected the number of visitors during the Eid holiday this year to reach 3,16,792.



She noted that the park's management has prepared various art and cultural attractions to entertain visitors and also provided various tourist attractions for them.



Borobudur Temple, a ninth-century Buddhist temple which built by Syailendra dinasty, has always attracted thousands of visitors during Eid holidays. It is still used for religious rites, such as for the Vesak Day, by Buddhists in the country.

