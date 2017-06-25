20 teams register for Tour de Flores 2017

2016 Tour De Flores. (ANTARA FOTO/Wahyu Putro A/ama/16) ()

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - Twenty teams have registered for Tour de Flores, an international cycling race to be held on the island of Flores in the Indonesian eastern province of East Nusa Tenggara from July 14 to 20.



The head of the provinces tourism service, Marius Ardu Jelamu, said here on Monday that each team consists of eight racers and so the total number of racers that have registered has reached more than 150.



"The international racers come from various countries, such as the United States, from Europe, Asia and Australia," he told Antara.



He said the number was still below the target of 30 teams, while selection would be done to ensure that the participants are really professional and have an international class.



Marius said the implementation of the TdF has been confirmed from July 14 to 19 while the launch of the event will take place on July 5 at the Ministry of Tourism.



Participants will be arriving on July 13 for preparations for the race, which will start from Larantuka, the capital of the Flores Timur district.



They will arrive in Maumere, the capital of the Sikka district, on July 15 and in Ende on July 16, Mbay on July 17, in Borong on July 18 and in Labuan Bajo on July 20, he added.



Reported by Aloysius Lewokeda



(H-YH/INE)



EDITED BY INE/H-Y.