Tuesday, 27th June 2017

Quake hits district in East Nusa Tenggara

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - An earthquake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale, shook Timor Tengah Selatan district in the Indonesian eastern province of East Nusa Tenggara on Monday evening.

The head of the local Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency office, Hasanudin, told Antara that the quake occurred at 21.12.54 hours, with its epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometer, 22 kilometer northeast of the district.

There have been no immediate reports on the impact of the quake, which was also felt in Timor Tengah Utara district.

Reported by Bernadus Tokan

(H-YH/INE)

EDITED BY INE/H-YH.
