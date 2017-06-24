Obama's visit expected to boost Bali's tourism image

Former US President Barack Obama and his family spent their time on Sungai Ayung, Gianyar Regency, Bali, last Monday. (ANTARA FOTO/Wira Suryantala)

Gianyar, Bali (ANTARA News) - The visit of former US president Barack Obama is expected to boost the image of tourism in Bali.



"A good tourism image of Bali will attract more foreign tourists to visit the island," I Made Yuliarta, coordinator of the Pura Gunung Kawi tourist attraction Tampaksiring, stated here on Tuesday.



He expressed hope that the former US president would visit the Gunung Kawi tourist attraction.



Gunung Kawi is a temple complex centered around royal tombs carved into stone cliffs in the 11th century. It is located amid scenic rice terraces about 30 minutes from Ubud.



Obama had earlier enjoyed rafting down the Ayung River, which is a popular tourist spot in Bali, Indonesia.



Barack and Michelle Obama, along with their daughters Sasha and Malia, arrived at Banjar Dinas Karang Dalem I, Bongkasa Pertiwi Village, Abiansemal Sub-district, Badung District, at 11 a.m. local time on Monday.



The location is a starting point for the rafting expedition. Several police and military officers secured the site.



Obama was spotted wearing a white T-shirt, sunglasses, a red velvet jacket, and a yellow helmet. On the occasion, Michelle and her daughters were spotted paddling down the Ayung River.



The rafting ended at the rear side of the Four Seasons Hotel in Sayan Village, Ubud, a hotel near Ayung River where Obama and his family were staying.



Coordinator of White Water Rafting Bali at Ayung River Nyoman Artini expressed hope that Obamas visit would be able to promote Balis rafting tour packages.