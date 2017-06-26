Thousands of pilgrims crowd old Banten area

Grand Mosque of Banten. (ANTARA FOTO/Asep Fathulrahman)

Serang, Banten (ANTARA News) - Thousands of pilgrims from across the cities crowded the mausoleum of the country's Muslim prominent figure, Sultan Maulana Hasanudin, in the Banten province's old area during this years Eid al-Fitr national holidays here on Tuesday.



According to a Presidential Decree issued by President Joko Widodo, the holidays started since June 23 and will last until June 30.



On Tuesday, a 4-kilometer-traffic was seen in the mausoleum, which also has been set as a religious destination for tourists, since early in the morning until afternoon.



According to the local security, the traffic occurred because of the road construction project in the nearby area.



Apart from the mausoleum, the pilgrims also visited the Great Mosque of Old Banten, which is known for its 100-meter tower.



One pilgrim, Siti Aminah (45), a resident from the West Java provinces Bandung district, stated that she wanted to witness some legacies, including weapons, ceramics, potteries, and the old coins from the Muslim figure.



"We feel content by visiting the mausoleum," she remarked.



Meanwhile, another pilgrim, Samun (50), a resident from the Banten province's Lebak district, noted that the visit has been a family tradition practiced for years.



Although built 100 years ago, the Great Mosque remains protected and preserved, the building's administrator Tubagus Abbas explained.



He further added that thousands of visitors would pack the mausoleum and the mosque every year, mainly during Eid al-Fitr.



"We expected some 15 thousands pilgrims to pack this site and places nearby," he added.