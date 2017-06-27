Four named suspects in Medan police station attack

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Four people have been named suspects in connection with the recent attack at the North Sumatra regional police headquarters in Medan.



"One more suspect has been added, bringing the total number to four," head of Public Information Department of the Indonesia Police, Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul, said here on Tuesday.



The new suspect, who was recently arrested by anti-terror squad Densus 88, was known as Girmansyah Putra Yudi (32). "He had planned the attack on the security check post of the North Sumatra regional police headquarters.



The police had earlier named three suspects to be behind the incident. They are Syawaluddin Pakpahan (43), a resident of Medan Denai, who was the attacker; Ardial Ramadhana (34), a resident of Medan city, who had also conducted the attack; and Boboy (17), who had surveyed the police headquarters before the attack was carried out.



At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, two unknown persons attacked the personnel of the community service of the North Sumatra regional police command, resulting in the death of First Adjunct Inspector Martua Sigalingging who was on duty at the time.



He died from serious wounds on his chest, hands, and neck after being attacked with a knife.



The police were able to arrest the attackers, but one of them, Ardial Ramadhana, was killed, while his fellow mate Syawaluddin Pakpahan suffered a shot wound on his leg.



They have been indicated to be members of ISIS network.



North Sumatra regional police chief Inspector General Rycko Amleza Dahniel stated that the police have discovered several documents about ISIS, as well as knives, ISIS flags, and videos during the search of their homes.



He added that the police had also discovered two knives which were still new.



One of the knives had been taken from the dead suspect and the other from the wounded one.



The police also found gasoline and a match box which had been used to burn the post.



"This incident proves the real threat of terrorism," he remarked.



He explained that the police had been their main target as has also been proven by bomb attacks in Kampung Melayu, Jakarta, recently.



He revealed that the police were still investigating the incident in Medan with assistance from the anti-terror special unit and a team from the national police headquarters.



