Indonesia participates in initiating International Day of MSMEs

Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Anak Agung Gede Ngurah Puspayoga. (ANTARA /Edi Suhaedi )

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has become one of the countries that has initiated the establishment of June 27 as the International Day of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Anak Agung Gede Ngurah Puspayoga, said here on Tuesday that the Indonesian government has expressed happiness to be part of the international movement related to MSMEs.



"It is a pleasure to be part of the international world movement as last year International Council for Small Business (ICSB) took the initiative to form the International Day of MSMEs," he stated.



The movement idea was acted upon by United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon. The movement was initiated by the 11 initiating countries, including Indonesia.



Indonesia was represented by the Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises and President of ICSB Indonesia Hermawan Kartajaya.



The initiative was launched in 2016 at United Nations Headquarters in New York in United States.



Puspayoga noted that the International Day of MSMEs served as a form of appreciation and support of the international community towards the populist economy, which has become the backbone of the nations welfare.



"The momentum was remarkable. Hopefully, MSMEs in Indonesia will be more successful in local and international market," he remarked.



For that, he invited people in the country to always support and buy products of MSMEs.



"Let us support and buy products of MSMEs, because just liking the products is not enough (to develop the enterprises)," he stated.



Reported by Hanni Sofia Soepardi



(M052/INE)



EDITED BY INE