Obama to visit Yogyakarta

Barack Obama visiting Jatiluwih, Tabanan District, Bali, Sunday (June 25, 2017). The former US President's next destination is Yogyakarta (ANTARA FOTO/Wira Suryantala) ()

Sleman, Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - Former US president Barack Obama has been confirmed to visit Yogyakarta on Wednesday.



"Today, we have held a coordination meeting in preparations for the arrival of Obama in Yogyakarta," the chief of 072/Pamungkas Military Resort Command, Brigadier General Fajar Setyawan, said here on Tuesday.



The meeting was attended by representatives from the army, the air force, the navy, as well as the police.



The 072/Pamungkas Military Resort is ready to take all-out efforts to assure security in the region, he assured.



The TNI (military) stopped short of informing the places that Obama will visit while in the old Javanese city.



A protocol and security team for Obama also attended the meeting, which was held at the military resort headquarters.



"We will cooperate with all elements concerned to carry out all-out security efforts to assure that Obama would fully enjoy his holiday in Yogyakarta," Setyawan asserted.



However, TNI would provide special security measures to several tourist destinations.



The 44th US president is expected to arrive in Yogyakarta on Wednesday, June 28, and would stay in the city until June 30.



Obama is now on a holiday in Bali with his wife and two daughters, as well as other delegation members.



Reported by Victorianus Sat Pranyoto



(H-YH/INE)



EDITED BY INE.

