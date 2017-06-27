Jakarta government deploys three thousand janitors

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta government has deployed some three thousand janitors to keep public areas clean during the current Idul Fitri Islamic holiday season, or locally called Lebaran.



"Despite the Lebaran holiday, we ensure that several cleaning service personnel are ready to maintain cleanliness in Jakarta," Isnawa Adji, head of the environmental office of the Jakarta Administration, said here, Wednesday.



All personnel, known as the "orange force," are on standby during Lebaran, he remarked.



He said the volume of garbage in the capital city on Lebaran day on Sunday, June 25, had significantly decreased.



On Sunday, the volume of garbage was only 1,200 tons, a sharp drop from 3,955 tons, on Saturday.



The decline was attributed to the fact that several Jakartans had left for their hometowns to celebrate Idul Fitri with their relatives, he noted.



Indonesian Muslims had celebrated the Idul Fitri Islamic festivities on June 25 and 26.



President Joko Widodo had recently signed Presidential Decree No. 18 of 2017 on joint leave for extra holidays during the Idul Fitri celebration.



The joint leave enables employees to avail extra holidays on June 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30.



Most Indonesian Muslims follow the tradition of celebrating the Idul Fitri Islamic holiday in their hometowns with their families.



They usually also spend time with their families to visit recreational centers and tourist attractions during the holiday.